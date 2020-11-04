"Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life," The View co-host wrote on Twitter Tuesday

Meghan McCain Commemorates First Election Day Without Late Father John But With Her Daughter Liberty

Meghan McCain is commemorating her first Election Day since her father John McCain died.

The new mom shared her mixed emotions on Twitter Tuesday and encouraged voters to recognize "what's beautiful" about the democratic process despite a tumultuous election campaign.

"My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter Liberty," wrote Meghan, 36, who welcomed Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech in September.

"Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life," The View co-host continued. "I love Election Day, always will. Don’t let ugly fleeting politics remove what’s beautiful about our democratic process."

Meghan's mom Cindy McCain previously endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying in a message on Twitter in September that being an American comes before voting along party lines.

"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," Cindy, 66, wrote. "There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity," Cindy continued, adding: "He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

Trump has a long history of disparaging the former Arizona senator, who died in 2018 at age 81. Meghan has been equally vocal in her dislike for Trump.

Image zoom Meghan McCain and daughter Liberty Sage | Credit: Meghan McCain/instagram

In May, Meghan shared kind words about Biden, a longtime family friend of the McCains.

“I know who Joe is when the cameras aren't rolling," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "He didn't need to help me but did. His counsel didn't end when my father left me. He has been a beacon of light and hope for me and so many dealing with the grotesque primal pain of losing the person you love most in the world.”