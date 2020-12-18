“Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad,” The View co-host tweeted back at the president

Meghan McCain Fires Back After Trump’s Latest Attack on Her Late Father: ‘You Still Obsess Over My Dad’

Even as Donald Trump continues to deride her late father — years after his 2018 death — The View co-host Meghan McCain continues to defend the man the president clearly can't stop thinking about.

Trump, 74, attacked Sen. John McCain again on Thursday night, tweeting that the 2008 Republican presidential nominee was “last in his class” and “one of the most overrated people in [Washington], D.C.”

Meghan, 36, has often spoken out against the president’s criticisms at her father’s expense, especially since he died of brain cancer at 81.

This time, she held little back.

“Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad,” she wrote back to the president.

“It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him,” added Meghan, who has been on maternity leave since the birth of her daughter. “He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency.”

And then the conservative talk show host pointed to Trump’s recent election loss in a traditionally red (and McCain-friendly) state: “You couldn't even pull it out in Arizona…”

Image zoom From left: Sen. John McCain and Meghan McCain | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Trump's bad blood with Sen. McCain dates back years and includes sharp policy differences as well as Trump's history of mocking McCain, who had criticized Trump's character during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"When Mr. Trump attacks women and demeans the women in our nation and our society, that is a point where I just have to part company," the Arizona lawmaker said in 2016 after the infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked and showed the former reality television star bragging about groping women.

"I have daughters, I have friends, I have so many wonderful people on my staff,” McCain said then. "They cannot be degraded and demeaned in that fashion."

Image zoom Donald Trump | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Trump also notoriously ridiculed McCain's military service, including when he was held captive for five and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said in 2015. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

A September report in The Atlantic also alleged Trump routinely called military members, including McCain, "suckers" and "losers." (Trump adamantly denied the story, though Meghan has said she believes it and Trump did tweet that McCain was a "loser.")