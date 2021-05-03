Meghan McCain Defends Rep. Liz Cheney After Report of New GOP Criticism

Cheney — one of the most high-profile Republicans criticizing Donald Trump's false claims about the election — has been facing backlash from fellow conservatives

Meghan McCain again spoke up for Rep. Liz Cheney this weekend after a report about mounting backlash from fellow conservatives over Cheney's continued criticisms of Donald Trump for his false election claims.

McCain, 36, jumped to the Wyoming lawmaker's defense on social media after another Republican strongly hinted during an interview with The Hill that Cheney, 54, should "resign" or face even more criticism from within the GOP.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What an insufferable group of sausage fest snowflakes these people are," tweeted McCain, a co-host on The View. "What exactly do you think you're gonna do to @Liz_Cheney?!"

"They voted before and she had overwhelming support to stay in her leadership position!!" McCain wrote.

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

She has continued to split with some colleagues in denouncing Trump's behavior and has been on the receiving end of public and private admonishment from others in the GOP — including some sexist remarks allegedly made during a recent Republican meeting.

Cheney drew more Republican criticism after she fist-bumped President Joe Biden after his congressional address last Wednesday and, on Monday, she tweeted about Trump's baseless allegations he actually won the November election.

"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen," Cheney tweeted, tacitly responding to a statement Trump had just issued to the media. "Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

Liz Cheney Liz Cheney | Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

The anonymous Republican lawmaker who spoke with The Hill on Saturday said tensions between Cheney and the rest of the party were "at a boiling point," claiming the disagreement between her and others has evolved beyond her Trump impeachment vote.

"This isn't about Liz Cheney wanting to impeach Donald Trump," the lawmaker said. "This isn't about Donald Trump at all. It's about Liz Cheney being completely out of synch with the majority of our conference."

Cheney has remained steadfast against the criticism and threats of a possible primary and, as McCain noted on Twitter, she previously survived an effort to boot her from leadership.

Republicans in February voted 145-61 against an effort from within the party to oust her.

In response to those criticizing her for fist-bumping Biden, Cheney wrote in a tweet that Democrats and Republicans are "not sworn enemies."