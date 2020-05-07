The View co-host spoke candidly of her own grief on Thursday while attesting to former Vice President Joe Biden’s support

Meghan McCain spoke candidly of her own grief on Thursday while attesting to the former Vice President Joe Biden’s "real character," tweeting that her family's longtime friend “has been a beacon of light and hope” for her in recent years.

In a string of tweets responding to an op-ed about how Biden could effectively campaign against President Donald Trump, she supported the Democratic politician who was a close friend of her late father, Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018.

“The day before my Dad passed I was so distraught I couldn't stop shaking and vomiting. NO ONE could calm me down, not my mom or my husband,” The View co-host, 35, tweeted.

“Joe called me to check in, talked me through what it was going to happen soon and then prayed with me," she continued. "It gave me the strength to keep on.”

She wrote in another tweet: “I know who Joe is when the cameras aren't rolling. He didn't need to help me but did. His counsel didn't end when my father left me. He has been a beacon of light and hope for me and so many dealing with the grotesque primal pain of losing the person you love most in the world.”

In a third tweet, Meghan wrote “that is what real character in this seemingly totally bankrupt and broken world.”

“I am a better person for knowing Joe,” she wrote.

Image zoom Meghan McCain

Meghan has been vocal in her support for Biden just as she has been about her disdain for Trump, who had an ongoing feud with Sen. McCain while he was alive and continued to mock him after his death.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee to run against Trump in the November presidential election.

Though she is conservative, Meghan recently said on Watch What Happens Live that she plans to vote for Biden in the 2020 election.

“I keep telling everyone, ‘I promise you will know who I’m voting for,’ but it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process,” Meghan told host Andy Cohen, referencing the bad blood between her and the president and her family’s longstanding friendship with the Bidens. “This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

Image zoom Sen. John McCain (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden in October 2017 William Thomas Cain/Getty

She told Cohen that the Trumps “are always making my mom cry and I just think politics is personal.”

But The View co-host noted her support for Biden runs deeper than their families’ longtime friendship.

“I think character is really important in this moment,” skhe said, adding that the U.S. needs to elect “somebody who can tamp down fear and anger instead of making it worse.”