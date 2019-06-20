Meghan McCain Defends Calling Joy Behar a Bitch: 'We Call Each Other Bitch All the Time'

Meghan McCain isn’t sorry that she called Joy Behar a “bitch” on Wednesday’s episode of The View — in fact, she says she “loves” the word.

Members of the audience gasped in horror after McCain, 34, used the harsh term on Behar, 76, while they traded barbs over President Donald Trump.

The segment quickly cut to commercial break and when it returned McCain had no change of heart.

“Oh Joy and I call each other bitch all the time,” McCain said while laughing.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg seemingly defended McCain saying, “You know sometimes we get spirited on this show. We used to say bitch all the time and then one of the people that was here used to get upset and now bitch has creeped in. They’re good with bitch!”

McCain then went on to further explain her reason for using the word.

“So, I wrote a book called America, You Sexy Bitch. I love the word bitch. Joy and I call each other bitch all the time and text each other bitch,” McCain explained.

“I know you’re comfortable with it, she knows I’m comfortable with it,” McCain said to Behar.

McCain then revealed, “I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me.”

“So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock but we get along backstage.”

Behar promptly backed McCain up saying, “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine.”

“I’m very straight in what I believe, and so is she, so we’re going to fight,” Behar said. “I don’t care if you call me a bitch.”

McCain also pointed out that she wouldn’t have called Behar a bitch if she wasn’t comfortable with it.

“You guys can call me bitch all day long,” McCain told the audience.

Image zoom Meghan McCain, Joy Behar

While McCain, Behar and Goldberg, 63, may be okay with using the word, co-host Sunny Hostin explained some members of the audience are not.

“Well this probably isn’t the show for you if you’re offended easily,” McCain said with Behar adding “They have to watch The Talk.”

The heated debate occurred when the panel discussed Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff on Tuesday, and McCain — no Trump fan — noted the enthusiasm of his base at the event. She cautioned the other hosts not to underestimate that, despite the president’s lack of a novel message to voters.

“Sometimes it’s not just that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on,” said McCain.

As Behar asked repeatedly, “Who do they hate?” McCain grew frustrated, feeling as though Behar was attacking her.

“You know what, Joy. I really come here every day open-minded just trying to explain it and it’s not a fun job for me every day,” she said. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president like a lot of people are, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem.”

Image zoom The View

McCain went on to describe herself as the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” and when Behar responded with a sarcastic-sounding “aww,” McCain shot back, “Oh don’t feel bad for me bitch, I’m paid to do this, okay. Don’t feel bad for me.”

Behar, a longtime View panelist, and McCain, who joined the show permanently in 2017, have repeatedly sparred over their diametrically opposed politics.

Still, despite tabloid reports of feuds off-camera, multiple sources told PEOPLE the women get along and are professional to one another.

“It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is,” a TV insider said in February. “And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not. They just don’t agree on their politics,” the source said.

Addressing her relationships with the View women while on Watch What Happens Live last year, McCain said, “Quite frankly, nobody has time to continue the fight afterwards.”

“The only time I wish I were a man is when you’re a woman on a panel show,” she said then. “Because men are allowed to fight and debate and get really heated and angry and there’s an assumption that they’re friends and they’re smoking cigars and whatever,” McCain said. “I’m there to debate and to fight. It’s the point of the show, that we will have a difference of opinion — it’s called the frickin’ View.“