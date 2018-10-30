Meghan McCain Reveals She Is Struggling to Come to Grips with Her Father John McCain's Death

There’s not a day that goes by that Meghan McCain doesn’t think about her late father.

On Monday, the 34-year-old The View co-host shared an Instagram photo of herself and Sen. John McCain, who died at the age of 81 on Aug. 25 of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

“66 days. I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone. I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart,” Meghan captioned the post.

“I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way.”

Meghan also reminisced on her father’s cooking, “I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch.”

“I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies. I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and looking at the black hawks.”

“I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me,” Meghan concluded.

Meghan also shared a Halloween-inspired tribute to her father on her Instagram Stories, which showed Sen. McCain on a Jack-o’-lantern.

On Sunday, Meghan posted a mural of her father captioned, “Seen in Los Angeles… I miss you, Dad.

Meghan’s heartfelt tributes come just a few weeks after she returned to work on Oct. 8.

Meghan got emotional as she returned to The View, thanking supporters for their kind words as her family continues to grieve.

As the crowd erupted with cheers, Meghan began, “I have missed all of you so much. Thank you so much … I have a lot of things to say … I just want to thank ABC and The View for giving me this time, to thank all of America for being so kind to my family.”

“From the second that my father passed … I had to get in a car and a motorcade … from the moment I left, there were people of all races, all ages, all creeds, people saluting, praying … he would’ve loved it,” she continued. “I cried the entire time. There was a lot of talk about what died with him … his ideals … but they didn’t.”

Meghan revealed that her father planned his entire funeral, down to the speeches. She also said that she believes he deliberately chose her to be the only woman to eulogize him.

Her speech seemed like a pointed rebuke of President Donald Trump, who was reportedly asked by the McCain family not to attend the services prior to the Arizona senator’s death. (Trump, 72, infamously questioned John’s record as a military hero.)

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold,” Meghan said. “She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”