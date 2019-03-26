Meghan McCain's Instantly Meme-Able Response to The View Critic: 'You Were at My Wedding Denise'

Meghan McCain isn’t shy about responding to critics of her show — even if (or especially when) they’ve attended her wedding.

The View co-host created a near instant sensation on certain corners of Twitter when she responded to conservative commentator Denise McAllister, who had shared an article slamming McCain’s morning talk show.

“Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation,” McAllister tweeted on Monday.

McCain quickly responded: “you were at my wedding Denise….”

While McAllister clarified that her post was not intended to be about McCain herself, McCain’s clapback was memed and then memed again — and again.

“‘You were at my wedding Denise’ is my new response to every person who can’t remember our plans,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted: “[I] was kind of feeling down about this week and then i saw ‘you were at my wedding denise’ and now i feel revitalized.”

McAllister is a writer for the conservative website The Federalist, which is published by McCain’s husband, and has appeared on Fox News.

She responded to McCain directly to say that McCain was not the target of her disdain.

“I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan,” McAllister tweeted. “My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you. I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy.”

McCain is no stranger to swapping strong words with her View co-hosts. But in recent days she has lauded the “sisterhood” of the women around her at the table as they rallied against President Donald Trump‘s continued disparagement of McCain’s dad, the late Sen. John McCain.

“There’s real sisterhood and support at this table and we all support each other, and first and foremost the support I have and love I have from this show in particular — thank you, all of you, for real,” Meghan said last week.