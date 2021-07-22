Meghan McCain Calls Sister Bridget McCain Her 'Favorite Free Spirit' in 30th Birthday Tribute

"Happy Birthday to my wise, kind, hilarious, irreverent, compassionate, life of the party baby sister Bridget," Meghan McCain wrote

Meghan McCain is wishing her younger sister Bridget McCain a happy birthday!

The View co-host, 36, celebrated her sibling turning the big 3-0 on Thursday by sharing a loving tribute dedicated to Bridget on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my wise, kind, hilarious, irreverent, compassionate, life of the party baby sister Bridget @bridgyyyyboo," Meghan wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair making silly face during a night out.

"I love you so much," she continued. "You are my favorite free spirit and make every room you walk into brighter and more fun."

The TV personality when on to call Bridget a "wonderful" aunt to her 9-month-old daughter Liberty Sage, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech.

"Happy, happy, happy birthday!" Meghan concluded her message.

Meghan McCain', Bridget McCain Meghan McCain/Instagram

Although her sister and mother are public figures, Bridget is notoriously private about her life and often stays out of the spotlight.

She made headlines in March 2019 when she spoke out on Twitter to rebuke then-President Donald Trump for his continued disparagement of her father in the wake of his death.

"Everyone doesn't have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful," Bridget tweeted at the time. "If you can't do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago."

Meghan later commended her sister in an episode of The View, saying, "I think it's very brave of her."

"She's very young and she does not speak publicly," Meghan said.

In April, Cindy told PEOPLE that Bridget has moved into a place not far to her home in Phoenix and is studying speech and hearing at Arizona State University.