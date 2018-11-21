Meghan McCain Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary with Ben Domenech as She Continues to Mourn Dad's Death

Meghan McCain is celebrating one year of marriage with her husband Ben Domenech!

On Tuesday, Meghan, 34, shared a slideshow of sweet photos from her wedding day and gushed over Domenech, 36.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“1 year married tomorrow baby, I can’t believe it’s been a year. My ride or die from day one. In the words of the late poet Johnny Cash— we fell into a burning ring of fire,” Meghan wrote.

“My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you,” Meghan wrote in reference to the death of her father Sen. John McCain, who died in August after battling with brain cancer. He was 81.

“Thank you for always taking on the world beside me— Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart Ben,” Meghan concluded.

Meghan and Domenech tied the knot on November 21, 2017 just four months after Sen. McCain revealed that he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

The festivities — which Meghan had pushed forward due to her father’s health crisis — took place at the McCain family ranch in Cornville, Arizona, outside Sedona, in front of 117 close friends, family members and former campaign workers. And while Meghan’s Thanksgiving-week soirée had a western hunting-lodge theme, the menu was designed for her dad.

“Meghan really geared it a great deal to her dad so he would enjoy the menu,” her mom Cindy McCain told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the spread included foods the family often enjoyed at their Arizona ranch.

Meghan McCain and John McCain Sierra Blanco Photography

Items the made the cut included wild game and a dessert bar packed with pies, including the senator’s favorite flavor: apple.

Meghan’s sweet tribute to her husband came just a couple of days after The View co-host revealed she’s living in an “awful parallel universe” 84 days after Sen. McCain’s death.

Meghan shared a photo of the war hero and longtime politician cooking on her Instagram, Sunday, and reminisced about weekends spent with her father.

Meghan McCain and John McCain Sierra Blanco Photography

RELATED: Meghan McCain Honors Her Late Father on Her ‘First Election Day of My Life Without’ Him

“You used to get up early in the morning and go get us all Starbucks in town in the Cottonwood Safeway and then come home and make eggs and bacon. You always had a giant venti cappuccino. We would eat on the porch and talk about life and politics while you read the newspaper and watched out for the hawks to fly by.”

Continued Meghan, “I want to tell you about everything and get your opinion on everything – just like we used to do. I don’t know how you go from talking to someone seven times a day to never. It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you – like some awful parallel universe I fell into.”