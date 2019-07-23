Meghan McCain Celebrates Little Sister Bridget's Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You So Much'

Happy birthday, Bridget McCain!

Meghan McCain wished her younger sister Bridget a “happy happy happy” birthday on Monday in a sweet message on Instagram.

“Happy happy happy Birthday to my sister Bridget @bridgyyyyboo – I love you so much. You are all that is kind and beautiful in this world! ♥️⭐️🇺🇸♥️⭐️🇺🇸” The View host, 34, said in the caption of a sister selfie.

Although Meghan is a public figure, Bridget, who turned 28 this week, is much more private than her sister and made headlines in March for speaking out against Donald Trump.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” Bridget tweeted at the time. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences,” she said in another tweet. “Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

Meghan supported her sister’s choice to speak up.

“My little sister Bridget, for the first time ever, has decided she wanted to speak out — she’s very, very private,” she said on The View, noting that Bridget, the youngest McCain daughter, has stayed out of the spotlight for years.

“I think it’s very brave of her,” Meghan said of her sister’s tweets. “She’s very young and she does not speak publicly.”

“Incredibly proud of my brave sister Bridget … for speaking out against President Trump,” Meghan added later in an Instagram post. “I love you more than I could ever possibly say. Your strength and grace continues to help carry us all through our grief.”

While Bridget does not often give interviews, she did speak at John McCain’s funeral in Phoenix earlier this year, giving a reading from the book Ecclesiastes in the Bible: “There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to give birth, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant.”