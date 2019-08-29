Meghan McCain is honoring her late father John McCain on what would have been his 83rd birthday.

On Thursday, the View co-host, 34, shared an emotional photo to Instagram of herself grieving at her father’s grave. The image, taken from above, shows Meghan kneeling and looking at the tombstone — which is adorned with flowers, plants and American flags.

“Happy birthday Dad,” she captioned the post. “I love you.”

Sen. McCain was born on Aug. 29, 1936, and died from stage four brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018, just days shy of his 82nd birthday.

He is buried at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery, in Annapolis, Maryland.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Celebrates Little Sister Bridget’s Birthday with Sweet Tribute: ‘I Love You So Much’

Image zoom John McCain and Meghan McCain Sierra Blanco Photography

RELATED: Meghan McCain Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Her Father John’s Death: ‘I Lost My Hero’

Meghan’s post on Thursday marked her return to social media after a brief hiatus.

She announced on Aug. 25, the one-year anniversary of his death, that she would be taking time away from Twitter and Instagram.

“On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media,” Meghan wrote. “The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.”

Another post that day saw Meghan paying tribute to her father.

“I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life,” she wrote alongside a photo holding her beloved dad’s hand. “Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful.”

Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful pic.twitter.com/3kaPTTGJHf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.. pic.twitter.com/WLYlPZTm8c — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

RELATED: John McCain’s Widow Cindy Speaks Out a Year After His Death: ‘You Learn to Live with a Broken Heart’

Earlier this month, Meghan announced she would be continuing her father’s legacy with her discussion of conservative politics in a new Audible Original audiobook, which she will write and perform.

The book will also offer an inside look into what she learned about the topic from her father.

“There is nothing more important — and the McCain legacy lights the way,” she said in a statement. As an heir of that legacy, I have the responsibility to speak out, now more than ever. This book, and this collaboration with Audible, enables me to do exactly that in a way that is both personal and accessible to as many people as possible.”

An exact release date and title have not yet been announced.