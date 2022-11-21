Meghan McCain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Husband Ben Domenech: 'I Love You So Much'

Meghan McCain is celebrating five years of marriage with Ben Domenech.

The Bad Republican author, 38, posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Monday in honor of their 5th wedding anniversary. The couple, who shares 2-year-old daughter Liberty Sage, is currently expecting their second baby together.

Sharing black-and-white throwback photos from their wedding to Instagram, McCain wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary @btdomenech - I love you so much and am so grateful for the life we have built together and for our girls.

"I also cannot BELIEVE how long we have been together!" McCain added.

On her Instagram Story, McCain also shared a photo of a "homemade anniversary dinner" prepared by Domenech, 40, including salad, bread and a steak.

McCain and Domenech tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child on Sept. 28, 2020.

In September, the former The View co-host confirmed to Daily Mail that she and her husband are pregnant with their second baby together, another daughter.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited," she told the outlet.

Meghan McCain/Instagram

"Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give," McCain continued. "Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition."

Last month, McCain celebrated Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be, showing off her baby bump in a mirror selfie while wearing a skeleton onesie. "Happy Halloween!" she captioned the photo.

In honor of National Daughters Day in September, McCain paid tribute to Liberty and her baby girl on the way.

RELATED: Meghan McCain on the Trauma of Having a Miscarriage: 'One of the Darkest Times in My Life'

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote on Instagram. "To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild, and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor.

"I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy," McCain added.