Meghan McCain Couldn't Get a Word in During Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren on The View

The hosts of The View had a lot to say to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday’s episode, but panelist Meghan McCain‘s points seem to have gotten lost in the conversation.

Warren, 70, joined the show to talk about everything from President Donald Trump‘s surprising airstrike on Iran last week, to his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate and her campaign.

The Massachusetts democrat began to explain her “wealth tax” plan, which would create an increased tax on Americans making more than $50 million, when McCain, 35, tried to jump in and ask a question.

However, Warren, who seemingly didn’t hear McCain amid applause from the crowd and other hosts’ comments, didn’t pause to listen to McCain or even address the show’s host while she was speaking.

“Can we just switch gears for…” McCain said, trying to squeeze a word in with Warren, while the latter continued explaining her tax plan and the crowd cheered louder.

“We’ve got to switch really quick because I have a question,” McCain said again, this time looking off camera and laughing while Warren instead paused to take a question from co-host Sunny Hostin, who was seated closer to Warren and also talked over McCain.

The View’s studio crowd was filled with Warren supporters Tuesday, wearing campaign shirts and cheering loudly for her during a standing ovation.

“I know you came to see her. You do want to hear what she has to say, don’t you?” host Whoopi Goldberg joked as the crowd continued to cheer after Warren was introduced and sat down. “So, hold on — there’s plenty of time to hoop and holler.”

McCain was quiet during the interview while Warren and the other co-hosts discussed President Trump’s impeachment and rising tensions with Iran after the American military killed a top Iranian military official on Friday.

As The View‘s most conservative voice, McCain regularly debates with her more liberal-leaning co-hosts. Sometimes things get even more heated: She got into a viral verbal battle with Goldberg in mid-December when Goldberg told her to “please stop talking!”

“Do you want to hear a conservative on the show ever?” McCain asked Goldberg during their December spat.

McCain has said she often fears getting the boot from the show, even several years into her job.

“I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September.. “Every single day.”

But McCain said she’s never felt like she’s actually come close to getting fired, despite her worries.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily,” she said then. “And by the way, Joy has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”