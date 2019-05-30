Meghan McCain Calls Trump a 'Child,' Says His Attacks on Her Late Father Make Her Grief 'Unbearable'

Image zoom Meghan McCain, Donald Trump Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Charly Triballeau /Getty Images)

Meghan McCain is standing up for her late father.

The View co-host spoke out against President Trump on Wednesday in response to a Wall Street Journal report published on Wednesday that claimed the White House asked for the USS John McCain to remain “out of sight” during the president’s trip to Japan.

This report has since been denied by the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Information’s Twitter account, which stated, “The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage.”

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” Meghan, 34, wrote on Twitter in response to the WSJ report. “There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.”

“It makes my grief unbearable,” she added.

A May 15 email sent to U.S. Navy and Air Force Officials from a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official said the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” according to the WSJ. It was the third instruction in the message, after outlining plans for Trump’s arrival and proper helicopter landing areas.

“Please confirm #3 will be satisfied,” the official wrote in the email, per the WSJ. According to the outlet’s report, the officials were surprised at the direction.

Shortly after Meghan’s tweet, Trump posted his own response to the story.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!” he wrote on Twitter.

The WSJ pointed out that Trump visited the helicopter carrier JS Kaga on his trip, from which the USS John McCain would have ben visible.

In 2018, the former presidential candidate was added to the vessel’s list of namesakes for the vessel, which include his father and grandfather, according to the paper.

Trump has publicly spoken against the late senator multiple times, most notably on the campaign trail.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said in 2015, reiterating a stance he had previously taken on 60 Minutes in 1999. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

“I wasn’t a fan of John McCain,” Trump said shortly after the late statesman’s memorial services, after complaining that he “didn’t get a thank you” for “approving” his funeral service. While Trump’s meaning was unclear, as John’s funeral did not require presidential approval, the president was likely referring to allowing the use of a military plane to transport John’s body to Washington, D.C.

As recently as March, Trump made disparaging comments about the former senator, saying he believes John acted on “evil” intent when he gave the FBI an unconfirmed dossier about the president’s alleged connection to the Russian government.

Meghan remains one of her late father’s staunchest supporters. She recently asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar not to speak about her father on the 2020 campaign trail.

“On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” she said in a tweet after the Minnesota senator recounted a story about John at Trump’s inauguration.

On The View, she recently said of her father, “[Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man. My father was his kryptonite in life, he’s his kryptonite in death.”

John died last August at the age of 81.