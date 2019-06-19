During the latest in their long string of arguments on The View, Meghan McCain called her fellow co-host Joy Behar a “bitch” during Wednesday’s episode while they traded words about President Donald Trump.

The panel had been discussing Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff on Tuesday, and McCain — no Trump fan — noted the enthusiasm of his base at the event. She cautioned the other hosts not to underestimate that, despite the president’s lack of a novel message to voters.

“Sometimes it’s not just that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on,” said McCain, 34.

As Behar, 76, asked repeatedly, “Who do they hate?” McCain grew frustrated, feeling as though Behar was attacking her.

“You know what, Joy. I really come here every day open-minded just trying to explain it and it’s not a fun job for me every day,” she said. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president like a lot of people are, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem.”

McCain went on to describe herself as the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” and when Behar responded with a sarcastic-sounding “aww,” McCain shot back, “Oh don’t feel bad for me bitch, I’m paid to do this, okay. Don’t feel bad for me.”

After co-host Sunny Hostin admonished, “Let’s not start calling each other bitches,” McCain replied, “Oh Joy and I call each other bitch all the time.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who had earlier cut into the argument, then quickly tossed to commercial.

Behar, a longtime View panelist, and McCain, who joined the show permanently in 2017, have repeatedly sparred over their diametrically opposed politics.

Still, despite tabloid reports of feuds off-camera, multiple sources told PEOPLE the women get along and are professional to one another.

“It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is,” a TV insider said in February. “And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not. They just don’t agree on their politics,” the source said.

Addressing her relationships with the View women while on Watch What Happens Live last year, McCain said, “Quite frankly, nobody has time to continue the fight afterwards.”

“The only time I wish I were a man is when you’re a woman on a panel show,” she said then. “Because men are allowed to fight and debate and get really heated and angry and there’s an assumption that they’re friends and they’re smoking cigars and whatever,” McCain said. “I’m there to debate and to fight. It’s the point of the show, that we will have difference of opinion — it’s called the frickin’ View.“