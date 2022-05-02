Meghan McCain Brings Daughter to Father's Grave: 'Love Hard. Grieve Hard'

Meghan McCain is making memories with her daughter Liberty, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two visiting the gravesite of her dad John, who died on Aug. 25, 2018, after a lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

"Love hard. Grieve hard. Miss you every day," 37-year-old McCain wrote in the caption of the photo, taken at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery.

Earlier this year, McCain recounted how she sees a piece of her late father in her little girl, telling PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom that Liberty "does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from but she does it even now."

"I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it's this tic my dad used to do with his hands," added Meghan, who shares daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech.

"So it's stuff like that, but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that's the way I think a lot of people love their parents, they're the people that raised you," she continues. "And with my dad in particular, he was just so much for so much of my life in so many different ways. But with my daughter, it's just pure. She's perfection."

McCain often speaks publicly about her late father, and has been candid about her grieving process. Last August, she penned a touching tribute on her Instagram page on the three-year anniversary of his death.

"3 years. How has it been 3 years…? You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you," Meghan captioned a smiling shot of her dad sitting on a wooden bench.

"I think about you every single day," she added. "I miss your laugh, your humor, your wisdom, your cooking… I miss everything. I love you forever, Dad."

McCain welcomed her daughter Liberty Sage in Sept. 2020 with Domenech, 40, whom she married in 2017. "I can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly," she told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021.

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," McCain said. "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "