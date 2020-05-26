Meghan McCain Blasts Partiers for Behaving Like They're on 'Girls Gone Wild' During COVID-19 Crisis

"It’s not just about you," McCain, who is pregnant and self-quarantined, said on The View

Meghan McCain expressed outrage on Tuesday during a segment of The View, saying she is "confused at the insensitivity" of those who gathered in large crowds over the holiday weekend despite the public health risks involved.

Images of large crowds gathering on beaches and other public spaces in the Ozarks, Florida, and California made the rounds on social media over the Memorial Day weekend.

McMain, despite previously calling for the country to reopen to help the economy, blasted those putting partying ahead of putting an end to the pandemic.

"Look, I have been advocating on this show for over a month to reopen the economy," the host, 35, said on The View Tuesday. "And I think I’m just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow-roll open of the economy if we aren’t going to have some kind of in-between, between completely isolating and quarantining forever and Girls Gone Wild."

Girls Gone Wild was a controversial video series that started in 1997 and featured the antics of predominately Spring Breakers partying and exposing themselves.

McCain said as someone who has been in complete isolation and quarantining, she was "confused" and "upset" at the "insensitivity" those packing pools and beaches were also showing to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and those fighting to stop its spread.

"To see people rubbing their nose at all the sacrifices of our first responders," McCain said, expressing her frustration about the crowds before adding, "And there’s still so much unknown about this virus."

Speaking to those in the viral images, the host stressed people need to realize just because they feel fine, they might unknowingly spread the virus and get someone else sick.

"It’s not just about you," McCain argued. "It’s about, do you have people in your life who are immune-compromised? Do you know anyone that is dealing with cancer? Do you know anyone that is over the age of 60? Do you know anyone that’s pregnant? It’s not just about you."

"You can be asymptomatic and spread it," McCain said. "I don’t think I understand why that is being lost on so many Americans. It’s not about you. It’s about public health at large.”

On a personal note, McCain revealed the sacrifices she has been making to do her part and her hopes that, if everyone does the right thing, she may soon be able to do some normal activities that are important to her.

"All I want to do by August is be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father’s grave — that’s it. That’s all I want to do before the fall."

The host announced in late March that she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting a child together.

The New York Times reports at least 98,600 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, while at least 1.6 million have tested positive for the virus. Federal health officials have surmised those numbers are low, given the fact not everyone can or has been tested for the virus in recent months.