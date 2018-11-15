Meghan McCain Accepts Human Rights Award on Behalf of Her Late Father  

Meghan McCain is carrying on Sen. John McCain‘s legacy in his place.

At the Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Awards on Thursday, the co-host of The View accepted the award for outstanding contribution to human rights law on behalf of her late father, who died in August at age 81 of brain cancer.

The late politician and war hero was chosen for the honor because of his advocacy for the Magnitsky Act. The 2012 act put sanctions on Russia after Magnitsky, a lawyer working to counteract the nation’s human rights violations, died in jail, according to The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Meghan discussed her trip on Twitter. “I will be gone from @TheView tomorrow and Friday. I am going to London to speak @HouseofCommons and then to accept the Magnitsky award on behalf of my father and all who continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous KGB dictatorship…,” she said.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Defeated Rep. Jason Lewis for Blaming GOP Losses on Her Late Father “…while the Trump’s [sic] and their administration continue to be too ignorant or too unscrupulous to fight against Putin’s global expansion and murderous regime -I promise on behalf of my father to spend the rest of my life doing all that I can to help fight and speak out against it,” Meghan added.

“A true honor to speak this morning at the House Of Commons for the Henry Jackson society with Ian Austin, Bill Browder & Vladimir Kara-Murza on The Magnitsky Act, Sergi Magnitsky and my father’s legacy,” Meghan stated on Instagram on Thursday. “We must continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous regime and keeping the Magnitsky sanctions upheld.”

Meghan has been active in keeping her father’s memory alive. On Veterans Day, she posted a picture of her father in uniform and wrote on Instagram, “I miss you so much Dad, thank you for showing me what fighting for something greater than yourself means.”

And on midterm election day last week, she shared a throwback photo of her father showing her off at the polls when she was just 15 days old.

“November 6, 1984 – my Dad @senjohnmccain showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls,” she captioned. “Today is my first Election Day of my life without you – I miss you so incredibly much today, Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went. Stay with me.”