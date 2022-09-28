Meghan King Says Cuffe Owens Wanted to Get Married, Not Her — and Shares Feelings About Biden Family

Meghan King says her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens was all his idea in a new interview with Us Weekly.

The couple's whirlwind romance lasted nearly three months — total. Their two-month-long marriage was preceded by only three weeks of dating after they met on a dating app.

While she described the day of the ceremony as "great," King, 38, told Us Weekly that she regrets her "rash" decision to marry President Joe Biden's nephew, claiming that she and Owens did not share a mutual enthusiasm to take things to church.

She said that while the wedding may have given the impression that the relationship was "serious," in her heart, "it wasn't."

"I didn't wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him," she said. "I never even wanted to get married again but I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it's like to go into a relationship that already has a family."

Though the Real Housewives of Orange County star wasn't exactly eager to marry into it, she has nothing but kind words for the Biden family.

"I don't have a bad thing to say about the Bidens at all. They were so warm and normal and welcoming," King said. "And they felt like family."

King recalled the gift President Biden gave to her and her then-husband — a "crystal bowl with the presidential seal" that she still has. She also said that Vice President Kamala Harris wrote her a note. "But it was weird because there was secret service everywhere and there were snipers around too," she added.

When asked whether it even felt like she was married, King shook her head immediately.

"I literally forget about that relationship," she said. "When I talk about relationships, I will completely forget about it and I'll talk about other people I've dated, and then I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I was married.' It's the weirdest thing. It feels so surreal."

The couple's marriage was officially annulled in July, and King says the pair doesn't speak anymore.

"We don't communicate, which is such a gift," she told Us Weekly. "I'm the kind of person that when I move on, I move on and I usually don't try to revisit the past.

She added that this break has been especially clean compared to her former marriage to baseball player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart.

"Unfortunately, when you have children with someone, you have to revisit the past every day for the rest of your life," she explained. "And that's been, you know, a complete roller-coaster for me with [Edmonds]. So it's been so nice to be able to just cut things off, learn from my lesson and move on."