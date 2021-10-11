Meghan King Is Marrying President Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens in 'Small, Family Wedding'

The president and the first lady were set to attend the ceremony at Owens' parents' home, the White House said on Monday

Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'

Joe Biden and Jill Biden added a surprise stop while heading back to Washington, D.C., after their weekend in Delaware, the White House announced Monday morning: the wedding of nephew Cuffe Owens to Meghan O'Toole King!

The president and the first lady were set to attend the "small, family wedding" at Owens' parents' home, the White House said.

Further details of the nuptials were not immediately available.

Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close adviser, Valerie Owens, and her husband, Jack.

The president's nephew has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since his uncle and aunt entered the White House earlier this year.

But King, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is no stranger to it.

The couple went public with their relationship just weeks ago, when King, 37, posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.

Owens and King's celebration isn't the only Biden family wedding in the works. The first lady's granddaughter Naomi Biden recently announced her engagement to Peter Neal.