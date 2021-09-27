Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions," Meghan King captioned a photo of herself with new beau Cuffe Biden Owens, the son of Biden's sister, Valerie

Meghan King is going public with her new relationship — and her boyfriend's name may sound familiar.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, posted a photo on Saturday with her beau, who is none other than Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, a Los Angeles-based attorney and the nephew of President Joe Biden.

Owens is the son of Biden's sister, Valerie Owens, one of his closest advisers, and Valerie's husband, Jack.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," King wrote in the caption.

She also shared more photos to her Instagram Story of her and Cuffe cozying up at a vineyard with wine glasses in hand.

Cuffe had stayed out of the political spotlight from his uncle's successful 2020 campaign and initial months in the White House.

King previously revealed that she was dating friend Will Roos earlier this year, after she and Christian Schauf split last November "in the most loving and healthy way."

"This is life, these things happen. So I put on our big girl panties, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of a time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth. And tomorrow the sun will rise again," she wrote at the time. "So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I'm just getting started."

She confirmed her relationship with Schauf to PEOPLE last May, saying, "Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us."

The Intimate Knowledge podcast host finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds earlier this year. The exes, who tied the knot in October 2014, share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3.

They announced their separation in October 2019, following rumors that Edmonds, 51, had an affair with their former nanny. The split came after he admitted to sending sexual text messages and "lewd photos" to another woman that June.

