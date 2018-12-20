In a celebratory tweet no one could’ve predicted, Donald Trump shared a video of him and actress Megan Mullally singing “Green Acres” ahead of signing the farm bill into law on Thursday.

“Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes!” the president wrote on Twitter, along with footage of his and Mullally’s performance at the 2005 Emmy Awards, where Trump, who dressed in overalls and carried a pitchfork, and the actress, who was dressed as her Will & Grace character Karen Walker, performed the theme song for the 1960s sitcom about a New York City couple who moved to farm country.

Soon after, Mullally, who will be hosting the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, reacted to Trump’s throwback video. “Omg,” she wrote.

“If you guys need me, I’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽,” the Emmy winner wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Among the many who commented on Mullally’s response was actress Jane Lynch, who wrote: “Don’t you dare. You’re my hero. The lean away and out from him was legend.”

Trump tweeted the “Green Acres” video shortly before he signed the $867 billion farm bill into law.

The bill is set to provide aid to U.S. farmers while restricting the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps, according to TIME.

“We have to take care of our farmers and ranchers, and we will take care of them,” Trump said during the signing.

Earlier this month, the farm bill was approved by a large majority of Congress and cleared the Senate by an 87 to 13 margin and the House by a 369 to 47 margin.