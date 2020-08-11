Maya Rudolph Had a Happy Four-Letter Reaction to Kamala Harris Being Named Biden's Running Mate

It looks like Maya Rudolph will be spending a lot more time with the cast of Saturday Night Live.

The comedy star's Emmy-nominated impersonation of California Sen. Kamala Harris became about 1,000 percent more relevant with Tuesday's news that Harris is Joe Biden's running mate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," Rudolph, 48, told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, not long after Biden announced his choice.

Rudolph, who continues to make periodic appearances on SNL after ending her full-time role in 2007, debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September — re-envisioning her as an improbably prosecutorial figure of fun, as many parts cable-TV-lawyer serious as she was laid-back-aunt silly.

Almost as soon as the news broke of Harris joining the Biden ticket, Twitter users began to riff on the return of Rudolph to SNL.

Harris, 55, previously endorsed Rudolph's version, with the two swapping affectionate tweets in the fall.

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Maya Harris/Twitter

Late last month, Rudolph added another accolade when she received an Emmy nod for guest actress in a comedy, for her SNL work last season (and another nomination for her role on The Good Place).

"I'm as surprised as you are, guys," she told EW. "I don't know that I'm ready to go right this minute, but it's so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it's my true love."

"I love going to the show any excuse I can get," she said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic made guest appearances trickier, but far from impossible.