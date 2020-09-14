The Saturday Night Live alums will be "crashing" a virtual event for the Biden campaign on Monday, they said

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Will Join Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton at Fundraiser

Rudolph, who ended her tenure on SNL in 2007, has made several appearances on the series over the past year, earning an Emmy nomination for her "fun aunt"-like portrayal of Harris.

Poehler, too, has played Clinton off and on on SNL for years.

Fans hoping to sit in on Monday's "grassroots fundraiser" must donate at least $1 to the Joe Biden Victory Fund in order to gain access to the event.

It marks the first time Rudolph, 48, will appear alongside Harris, 55, since the California senator was selected as Biden's running mate.

Rudolph was participating in an Entertainment Weekly panel discussion last month when news broke that Biden had chosen Harris, prompting a four-letter reaction from the comedienne.

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," she said, adding that the news was "spicy."

She told EW she wasn't sure when she would appear on the series next, though it seems likely she'll be reprising her version of Harris when the new season starts next month.

When Rudolph first suited up as Harris in the 45th season premiere in 2019, the then-Democratic presidential hopeful tweeted her delight, writing: “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me.” (Rudolph retweeted her with all-caps excitement.)

The SNL sketch was riffing on a viral moment during a Democratic primary debate in June, part of a back-and-forth between Harris and Biden, 77.

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Meanwhile Poehler, 48, served as SNL's go-to Clinton impersonator before Kate McKinnon joined the cast in 2012.

She has famously also played a fictional public servant on television, starring on NBC's Parks and Recreation as Leslie Knope, deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana.

On Monday, it was announced that the cast of the show (which went off the air in 2015) would reunite in a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.