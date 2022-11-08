Maxwell Alejandro Frost Elected as First Gen Z Member of Congress

The Associated Press projects the 25-year-old easily won his race for Florida's District 10, which includes Orlando

By
Published on November 8, 2022 08:37 PM
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Maxwell Frost. Photo: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Florida House candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost made history Tuesday, becoming the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress.

The Associated Press projects Frost easily won his race for Florida's District 10 — which includes Orlando — with early estimates showing he had received nearly 59% of the vote to Republican Calvin Wimbish's 40%.

In a Tweet sent after his race was called, Frost noted "history was made," writing: "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress."

Twenty-five-year-old Frost is a Democrat, activist and former Uber driver who was heavily favored to win in the general election after clinching the party's nomination in a primary in August.

Speaking to PEOPLE in September, Frost spoke of his age as being not an obstacle but an advantage, in politics.

"What we're finding more and more, our generation is gonna have the most jobs in a lifetime than other times in history," Frost said at the time. "[Members of Gen Z] move around jobs a lot, we will own the least amount of assets and property, we carry the most personal debt."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Frost campaigned on a platform of meeting challenges affecting his peers, such as gun violence and rising housing costs.

"I don't think young people [on either political side] are interested in different issues — we all want resources, opportunities ... we want our friends and people we've never met before to enjoy their lives," he told PEOPLE. "We think about things like, 'How do we protect each other? How do we build a government that protects the most vulnerable?'"

New Hampshire House candidate Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old Republican and former Trump White House aide, was another Gen Z candidate who made headlines leading up to the midterms. Leavitt defeated Matt Mowers, a better-funded establishment Republican, in the September GOP primary, securing the nomination by emulating Trump's political style and more openly aligning with the former president.

She faces Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election, a race that could make her the youngest woman elected to Congress. As of press time, she was not projected to win, though results were still being counted.

Related Articles
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
From Uber Driver to House Frontrunner, Maxwell Frost Is Committed to Giving Gen Z a Seat at the Table
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report
Tom Llamas Q & A
Why NBC News' Tom Llamas Is Focusing on Latino Voters Ahead of the Midterms
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term as Florida Governor, Beating Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC
Denver Editorial Board Blasts Lauren Boebert in Op-Ed: 'We Grieve That This Is Who Represents Our Great State'
Republican Liz Cheney Endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Goes Silent When Asked in Debate to Rule Out 2024 Presidential Run
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate