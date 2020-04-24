Maxine Waters Says Her Sister Is Dying of Coronavirus Ahead of Vote on Relief Package

Image zoom Maxine Waters ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

Rep. Maxine Waters revealed her sister is dying of coronavirus.

Waters, of California, announced the devastating news on Thursday on the House floor ahead of a vote on Congress' relief package in response to the virus. The House has since passed the rescue package following two weeks of negotiations.

Waters, 81, is the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," Waters said — in a video posted by The Hill — in front of her fellow congressmen, lowering her face mask so that she could be heard.

"This legislation provides $370 billion in funding for small businesses as well as $100 bllion for hospitals and coronavirus testing. I'm pleased that we have been able to set aside $60 billion for our nation's community development, financial institutions, minority depository institutions, community banks, credit unions, certified development companies and micro lenders to directly lend to their small business customers, who are often minority owned businesses. Small businesses and their workers all across the country are in dire need of assistance and will benefit from this bill."

President Donald Trump, who publicly supported the package, announced during Thursday's coronavirus briefing that he would sign the bill "probably tonight," NBC News reported.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this week.

The passing of the relief package comes amid Trump's signing an executive order on Wednesday night, temporarily suspending much of the immigration into the U.S. amid the global health crisis.

Trump argued the immigration restrictions were needed to protect jobs in the U.S. The order suspends immigration for 60 days and covers a wide swath of foreign nationals seeking to immigrate. There are exceptions though, including for health care workers and the spouses of children of U.S. citizens. CNN, citing one estimate, reported that the ban stops about 26,000 green cards per month. The order can be continued.

As of Thursday, there are now at least 852,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., the most worldwide.

At least 43,587 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

