Army Vet-Turned-Lawmaker, 33, Adopts Baby Boy During Coronavirus Then Deploys to Work on Hospital

“This is an unreal, surreal, perilous moment to bring a child into this world and raise a child," Max Rose tells PEOPLE of son Miles, "but we feel just so blessed to have him"

Life's been moving pretty fast for 33-year-old Max Rose.

In only 16 months in office, the freshman congressman from Staten Island, New York, has been through the country's longest-ever federal government shutdown, participated in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump and now is figuring out how to help tackle the novel coronavirus that is ravaging his district.

All of that — and on the recent late night in March that he stayed in the Capitol until 1 a.m. voting on Congress’ second coronavirus relief bill, Rose found out he was about to become a dad, too.

Miles Benjamin Rose was born on March 14, weighing 7 lbs. and 7 ounces.

"It was such a long road, adoption, with ups and downs, bureaucracy, unknowns — and to finally get a chance to hold him in the hospital, all of that seemed like a distant memory,” Rose tells PEOPLE. “Everything felt right.”

He and his wife of two years, stylist Leigh Byrne, began their adoption journey well before the world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Miles' early arrival caught his parents by surprise.

Byrne received the call at 1 a.m. on March 14 that Miles' birth mother had gone into labor three weeks early, and she tried to reach Rose in Washington, D.C., to give him the news. She immediately drove north to the hospital in New England, but she couldn’t get a hold of her husband. She thought he must be sleeping, so she called his D.C. roommate, fellow Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, of Maine, who quickly got through to Rose.

"I caught the earliest flight I could the next morning, and of course the flight didn’t take off for hours after it was supposed to because of an engine failure,” Rose says.

"We walked in [at the hospital] and Leigh had some moments with the birth mother which she really cherished," he says.

"And we got to meet Miles."

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose speaks at an event in January in Washington, D.C. Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose (left) with his son, Miles Courtesy of Max Rose and Leigh Byrne

Though they missed his 2 a.m. birth, Miles' new parents met their baby boy when he was just hours old.

“This is an unreal, surreal, perilous moment to bring a child into this world and raise a child," Rose says, "but we feel just so blessed to have him."

Miles was named for Rose’s late uncle, Mitchell. The naming came easily for the couple. “We went through some 'nos' and 'yeses,' and had a name in under five minutes,” Byrne says.

When they could take him home from the hospital, they huddled in a hotel room where they stayed for several days while the adoption paperwork was completed.

“No one really knew we were up there,” Rose says. “We were sitting there in the hospital room and the hotel room after that [and I was] trying as best I could to advocate for my congressional district, for Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, as it was beginning to go through this incredible crisis alongside New York City.”

N.Y.C. and New York state were then in the early weeks of an aggressive response to the unfolding coronavirus outbreak that has killed tens of thousands of people nationwide. Byrne recalls her husband trying to get the military hospital ship USNS Comfort to New York to provide extra hospital beds.

Rose said he’s normally a fast driver, but when they finally were allowed to take their son back to their apartment in Staten Island, he kept to 40 mph. “Precious cargo,” he says.

In the five days they were away, everything back home had begun to change.

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose holding Miles at home

The first coronavirus death in N.Y.C. was announced in Brooklyn on March 14. The Archdiocese of New York canceled Mass, restaurants shut down in-house dining, lines of shoppers formed outside grocery stores and one school after another ended in-person classes as infections rose sharply.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Staten Island would be the first place in N.Y.C. to get drive-through testing because it didn't have an abundance of hospitals. By March 18 — the day Rose, Byrne and Miles arrived back home — the number of cases on the island had doubled from the day before, to 75. Nearly two months later, there are more than 12,000 confirmed cases there.

In an age of social distancing to slow the virus, the new parents have had to be very careful with Miles. To date he has only met his grandparents.

When Byrne takes him out for walks, she wears gloves and a mask and has Miles so covered up in his carrier “you can’t even tell that I have a baby,” she says. But she feels it’s important, with so much time spent indoors: “We have to get a little fresh air and a change of environment.”

Rose took on night duty from the start. “Leigh was so funny. She said, 'Thank God for Army Ranger school,' " the military veteran says. "It prepared me for sleeping two or three hours and then waking up and doing something and then going back to sleep quickly.”

He lists his responsibilities: “Diapers, feeding, trying to console him as he cries and doesn’t tell me what he wants, burping, putting him back to bed."

"It’s nice to have some moments with him in the middle of the night. It’s a good moment to bond," Rose says. "And, quite frankly, anything I can do to take a load off my wife — who is a total hero — I’ll do it.”

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose on the floor of the House of Representatives in April Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

With his congressional district fast becoming an epicenter of New York infections, the couple agreed that Rose should activate with the National Guard, where he is a captain.

“Leigh and I made the decision together that this was the right thing to do for the community, however small it was in comparison to the incredible sacrifices being made by others," he says.

Rose served in the Army from 2010 to 2014, including a tour in Afghanistan. He was an infantry platoon leader and sustained a head injury after his vehicle hit an explosive, earning him a Purple Heart. A city kid with a college degree in history and a master’s in philosophy and public policy, he joined the military because, he says, it offered an unparalleled opportunity.

“At any moment it’s important to serve, whether it’s in the military or otherwise, but especially during a time of war, I think it’s very important,” he says. “I’ve always had a desire to serve. I hope I can spend my entire lifetime serving.”

Rose, who transferred to the National Guard in New York in 2014, didn't know where he would be assigned. It turned out he was needed right in Staten Island.

Starting on April 1, he spent two weeks helping to convert a psychiatric center into a hospital for coronavirus patients. It is operational now and will be ready for a potential second surge.

“There’s a surreal moment for someone to be activated to serve in uniform in their own home community," he says, adding, "Nonetheless, we were — and we still are — going through a crisis.”

It was a tough time to leave his family and to potentially expose himself. But “there was no other choice,” his wife says.

“There are so many people struggling in New York and in our district that he had to do it," she continues.

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose (right), an Army captain, at the emergency coronavirus-only hospital he helped stand up while deployed with the National Guard in April on Staten Island, New York Courtesy of Max Rose

Image zoom Rep. Max Rose FaceTimes with wife Leigh Byrne (with their son, Miles) while deployed in April Courtesy of Max Rose and Leigh Byrne

While Rose stayed at a former military installation, Byrne had her mother come to help her with Miles. Rose returned home when his two weeks were up, but he had to quarantine for another 14 days so Byrne and their son stayed with Rose’s parents. Still, Byrne would sometimes bring Rose a meal and stand 10 feet away holding the baby so they could have a little family time.

But Rose downplays the hardship.

“Any sacrifice that we have made during this time, whether it’s deploying for a few weeks, or whatever else it might be, it’s really so small in comparison to the sacrifices that have been made during this time,” he says.

In these early weeks of their parenthood, there have been scrambles to find diapers and purified nursery water to mix with baby formula, but it has only taken a little sleuthing to find them. Then there is the fact that Congress is working from home these days, and the living room of their apartment is not the same as an office.

“Oh my God does he cry,” Rose says of Miles. “When he cries, it’s right up to the highest volume. He’s a loud crier. Sometimes I’m certainly putting the phone on mute.”

Byrne had planned to work, too, but her business has temporarily waned. “It’s a rare thing in history that’s happening right now, and Max and I being together is a necessity," she says. "We have to be together and be at home, and for that I’m so grateful.”

The couple began working with an adoption attorney more than a year ago, after finding out that Byrne was infertile. Eight months later they matched with a birth mother, whom they got to know extensively over the phone.

“It was a very intimate time for all of us," Byrne says. "We loved her as much as she loved us. It was kismet."

Rose hopes to grow their family, but he politely defers to his wife on the subject. “If we are lucky enough to have another birth mother choose us," she says, "we would love to have more children."