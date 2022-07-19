Pottinger and Matthews' testimonies will come on the heels of shocking revelations from fellow former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson

Who Are Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews? 2 Former White House Aides Will Testify at Next Jan. 6 Hearing

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a interview with Matt Pottinger, former Trump deputy national security adviser, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12989076w) In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that was displayed at the hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington Capitol Riot Investigation, Washington, United States - 16 Jun 2022

Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will be the latest former Trump White House aides to testify before the House committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol when they appear during this Thursday's primetime hearing, multiple outlets report.

Pottinger is a former Marine who served as deputy national security adviser before reportedly stepping down due to the events of Jan. 6.

In a previous hearing, the committee aired footage of an earlier interview with Pottinger, in which he attributed that decision to a tweet Trump sent out ahead of the riots.

"One of my staff brought me a printout of a tweet by the President, and the tweet said something to the effect that Mike Pence, the vice president, didn't have the courage to do what he– what should have been done," Pottinger said. "I– I read that tweet and made a decision at that moment to resign. That's where I knew that I was leaving that day once I read that tweet."

Matthews, meanwhile, served as a spokeswoman for Donald Trump's reelection campaign before going on to work as deputy press secretary in the Trump administration.

She also resigned from her post just hours after the events unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, writing in a statement at the time: "As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

Matthews currently serves as communications director for Republicans on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

In a Twitter thread on the one-year anniversary of the attempted insurrection, Matthews said the former president had "failed to meet the moment" that day, adding that the breaching of the U.S. Capitol had been a "coup attempt" and would have been described as such if it had "happened in any other country."

"While it might be easier to ignore or whitewash the events of that day for political expediency — if we're going to be morally consistent — we need to acknowledge these hard truths," she wrote in the thread.

Pottinger and Matthews' testimonies will come on the heels of shocking revelations from fellow former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Donald Trump was aware his supporters were armed in D.C. on Jan. 6, and that he lunged at his Secret Service detail in the car in an attempt to reach the Capitol that day.

In the days and weeks following that appearance, Hutchinson has received threats and attacks from anonymous sources disputing some of her testimony, but at least two anonymous Secret Service agents have corroborated it.

According to Republican committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Hutchinson's decision to speak inspired others to come forward. Speaking to CNN, Kinzinger said: "She's going to go down in history."

The hearings, which began on June 9, have each featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.

Among the many stunning allegations that came to light in the hearings are that several Republican members of Congress sought a blanket pardon for their involvement in the former president's attempts to overturn his defeat.