Bridesmaids Costar Goes Viral with Imitation of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Matt Lucas' video satirizing Johnson's coronavirus strategy had more than four and a half million views in the first 24 hours

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his plan to reopen the economy on Sunday while continuing to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to a viral spoof that captures how confused some citizens are about what's next.

British and actor comedian Matt Lucas — perhaps most famous in the U.S. for his supporting role in Bridesmaids — posted a 17-second clip of himself on Twitter imitating Johnson's rhetoric, which critics said was contradictory and confusing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video very quickly went very viral, amassing more than four and a half million views within its first 24 hours online.

In the spoof, the 46-year-old Little Britain star mocks Johnson's speech pattern and provides a difficult-to-follow set of directions for how the British public can safely return — or not return — to work during the pandemic.

"We are saying don't go to work, go to work, don't take public transport, go to work, don't go to work," Lucas jokes in the video, delivering a deadpan impression of the prime minister.

"Go outside, don't go outside," Lucas continues. "And then we will, or won't, something or other."

In reality, the BBC reports that Johnson's plan instructs U.K. citizens who are able to work from home continue doing so "for the foreseeable future."

For those who can't work from home, however, the government is suggesting those workers do go into work but avoid public transit while commuting in order to limit contact with others.

"Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home," Johnson, 55, said in a televised address on Sunday, according to CNN. "And when you do go to work, if possible, do so by car or — even better — by walking or bicycle."

RELATED: Joe Exotic's Lawyers Ask Trump for a Presidential Pardon to Free Him from Prison

Image zoom U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dan Kitwood/Getty

Image zoom Matt Lucas Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Johnson's new plan also allows people to return to leisure activities in public but under a number of contingent factors.

He said there will be "no limits on the frequency" of outdoor exercise but that those activities were limited to taking place with just one person from outside your household — provided they still follow social distancing recommendations and stay six-feet apart.

The complex coordination required for the reopening plan and the unknowns surrounding the still-spreading coronavirus, added onto the criticism that Johnson can be confusing while delivering remarks, left some in the U.K. unsure about the government's directions — which Lucas took as an opportunity to satirize.

Some social media users complained Lucas, and other comedians, shouldn't be making light of a pandemic that's claimed more than 282,000 lives worldwide.

"Love ya to bits but........ Not really the time," one user wrote.

But Lucas argued that it was his job.

he replied saying that he knows seven people who have died from the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

"When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job," Lucas wrote. "I'll be happy when that happens."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.