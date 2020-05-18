Matrix Co-Creator Blasts Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for Their 'Red Pill' Reference

The Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it clear that she was not okay with Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk using her movie to make conservative political references on Twitter.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted "take the red pill" in reference to The Matrix and was soon retweeted by Trump — who is President Donald Trump's oldest daughter and one of his senior political advisers — who captioned the SpaceX CEO's tweet, writing, "taken!"

The 1999 movie's "red pill/blue pill" conundrum has been co-opted in political circles online in recent years with the "red" and "blue" to reference a person's political leanings. In the climax of the 1999 movie, Keanu Reeves' character Neo is faced with the decision to take either a blue pill that allows him to return to his normal life or a red pill that allows him to see behind the veil of his reality.

Wachowski, 52, didn't approve of the reference, however. "F--- both of you," the director tweeted at Trump and Musk.

Wachowski's blunt response quickly went viral.

Wachowski, who is transgender, often uses social media to promote equal rights and has signaled her support for liberal policies, including universal healthcare, in the past. The director followed up her viral response on Sunday by asking for support for the Brave Space Alliance in Chicago, which supports transgender rights.

On the other end, Musk, 48, has expressed conservative leanings in recent weeks as the United States reels from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout as a result of shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus.

In late April, the SpaceX founder tweeted in support of reversing coronavirus shutdowns in order to avoid further economic relapse. "Give people their freedom back!" Musk tweeted.

Musk also called the shutdowns "fascist" after his Tesla facility in Fremont, California, was forced to shut down.

Health experts urged officials in mid-March to implement drastic economic shutdowns to avoid people gathering in public and spreading the novel coronavirus.

At least 89,500 people in the U.S. have died from the COVID-19 respiratory illness so far, according to The New York Times. There's been nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of the virus nationwide and 4.7 million across the world.

The conservative stance on reopening the country despite the health risks has been embraced by many in the Republican Party and has been fueled by President Trump himself.

"REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!" Trump, 73, tweeted Monday morning.