People Affected by Recent Mass Shootings, Including 4th Grade Uvalde Survivor, Testify at Capitol: WATCH

Among those who testified during Wednesday's hearing was 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, a student in Uvalde who covered herself in her dead classmate's blood in an effort to avoid being shot

Just weeks after several high-profile mass shootings — including one at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and another at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school — the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing to examine the gun violence epidemic in the U.S.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the committee, said in a release that the hearing was put on the schedule to "examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Family members of victims and survivors of both the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde were invited to appear before the committee — both in-person and virtually — to discuss the importance of enacting stronger gun control measures.

Among those who spoke during the Wednesday hearing were 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, a student in Uvalde who covered herself in her dead classmate's blood in an effort to avoid being shot; the mother of a young man shot in Buffalo; and the parents of a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Uvalde.

"It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives," Maloney said in the release. "This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that."