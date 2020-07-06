Mary Trump's uncle Robert previously called her memoir a "disgrace" and is trying to block her from releasing it because of a 2001 confidentiality agreement

Release of Trump Niece's Book Pushed Up Due to 'Demand' amid Legal Fight: 'What Is Donald Trump So Afraid Of?'

Citing "high demand and extraordinary interest" amid a headline-grabbing legal fight, publisher Simon & Schuster said Monday that an upcoming tell-all written by President Donald Trump's niece is now scheduled to be released two weeks early — though a court hearing still looms.

Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough will be published on July 14, according to Simon & Schuster.

It was previously planned for publication on July 28.

News of Mary's book first broke in June, with Simon & Schuster describing it as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him."

Soon after, Mary's uncle Robert Trump (the president's younger brother) called her memoir a "disgrace."

Robert sued in late June — arguing Mary was in violation of a 2001 confidentiality agreement related to a fight over patriarch Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. Mary's father, Fred Trump Jr., is President Trump's older brother; he died in 1981.

A New York judge set a July 10 hearing on the matter and imposed a temporary restraining order on Mary, though a similar order on Simon & Schuster was lifted on appeal. According to court filings in the case, some 75,000 copies of Mary's book have already been printed, after she delivered the manuscript in May, with thousands of those already shipped to retailers.

According to Simon & Schuster, Mary is a clinical psychologist with a PhD in psychology from Adelphi University and has a daughter; records show she is 55 and lives on Long Island, New York.

The president told the political news website Axios in June that Mary was "not allowed to write a book" because of her nondisclosure agreement. Simon & Schuster said in court filings they were not aware of her agreement until June.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesman for Mary said: “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: What is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

The spokesman declined further comment to PEOPLE. (Previous efforts to reach Mary directly were unsuccessful.)

Robert Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, previously vowed to "vigorously litigate."

"The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible," Harder said in a statement late last month. "We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

In his own statement in June, to The New York Times, Robert said: “[Mary's] attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents. I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace.”

Simon & Schuster fired back last week.

"Mary Trump will be providing valuable eyewitness source material for any historians who want to study the Trump presidency and for citizens more generally," the company's CEO said in an affidavit. "Ms. Trump’s first-hand experiences are of critical importance for an informed citizenry."

In her own affidavit last week, Mary argued that she "never believed that the [2001] Settlement Agreement resolving discrete financial disputes could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book discussing anything contained in the Book, including the conduct and character of my uncle, the sitting President of the United States, during his campaign for re-election."