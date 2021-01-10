Maryland Gov. Decries Delay in Approval of National Guard Authorization amid Capitol Riot

"We couldn't actually cross over the border into D.C. without the OK… We were just waiting for that call," Gov. Larry Hogan said

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is still puzzled about why the authorization of the National Guard was delayed to help protect the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riot.

The Republican governor said it took two hours for him to finally receive authorization from a defense official to send help after the D.C. mayor's office and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer called him for assistance.

"Within minutes of this attack, I called a security team together, called to send in several hundred Maryland, specially trained, Maryland State Police and a rapid response team," Hogan said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union. "And I called up members of the National Guard."

"I can’t speak as to what was going on on the other end of the line, in the Pentagon or in the White House, all I can tell you is that I was in the middle of a meeting when my chief of staff came in and said the Capitol was under attack," he continued. "We were in contact with the Mayor's office, who requested assistance, we immediately sent police assistance and immediately called up the National Guard."

However, Hogan said they were repeatedly denied permission to cross over the border and aid D.C. officials who were swarmed by the mob of rioters.

"Our Guard mobilized and was ready, but we couldn’t actually cross over the border into D.C. without the OK… We were just waiting for that call," Hogan shared.

Image zoom National Guard

During a news conference following the attack, the governor said President Donald Trump should resign, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"I think there’s no question that America would be better off if the president would resign or be removed from office and if Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, would conduct a peaceful transition of power over the next 13 days until President Biden is sworn in," said Hogan said, who will be stationing 500 of his guard members in the city until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I just want to assure all Americans that the state of Maryland will do anything and everything we possibly can to continue to secure the core of our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power," Hogan said.

Image zoom National Guard

Shortly after the attack, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski called for Trump’s resignation following the deadly riots and questioned her own future with the Republican party.

On Sunday, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined her, calling Trump's role in encouraging the riot an "impeachable offense."

"I think at this point with just a few days left it's the best path forward," Toomey said of Trump's resignation on CNN. "The best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us."

If Trump does not resign, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with articles of impeachment. On Friday, Pelosi, 80, issued a statement after an hours-long meeting with the House Democratic Caucus that she described as "sad, moving and patriotic."