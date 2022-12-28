Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals He's Been Diagnosed with 'Serious but Curable Form of Cancer'

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin revealed he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer." Despite the diagnosis, he plans to carry on as a congressman, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," he said in a statement. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

While he said he expects to be able to work during his treatment period, Raskin, 60, explained he has been advised by his doctors to "reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses."

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

Raskin, who's been serving as the U.S. representative for Maryland's 8th congressional district since 2017, also discussed the side effects of chemotherapy, which include "hair loss and weight gain" as well as impairing natural antibodies and undermining the body's immune system.

The politician also said he remains hopeful following the diagnosis.

"With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of [wife] Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," he said.

"My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season — and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope," he concluded.

According to The Washington Post, Raskin previously fought stage 3 colon cancer and underwent radiation and chemotherapy in 2010. Following an MRI exam last year, he also learned about a benign cyst on his stomach.

After releasing the statement on Wednesday, several of his colleagues, including Rep. Ritchie Torres and Rep. David Trone, showed their support via Twitter.

Calling him "a national treasure," Torres, 34, said, "I am praying for his strong and swift recovery as he undergoes cancer treatment. America needs you, Jamie."

Trone, 67, wrote in his tweet, "If you know @RepRaskin, you know that he's a fighter. Jamie, we are with you every step of the way."

In addition to leading the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Raskin —whose son Thomas "Tommy" Bloom Raskin died by suicide in 2020 — is also a member of the House Select Committee in the investigation of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last month, he was elected to a fourth term as a congressman after winning 80 percent of the vote.