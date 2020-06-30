Trump Niece's Tell-All Temporarily Blocked by a Judge Ahead of July Hearing as She Vows Appeal

The president's brother has called the book a "disgrace," though Mary Trump's publisher says it describes "a nightmare of traumas" in her family

President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump on Tuesday vowed an "immediate appeal" after a New York judge temporarily blocked the publication of her family tell-all ahead of a July hearing on the matter.

The president's brother Robert Trump, another of Mary's uncles, had sued earlier this month to stop her from releasing Too Much and Never Enough, citing a 2001 confidentiality agreement Mary signed with other immediate members of the Trump family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mary's father is Fred Trump Jr., the president's older brother, who died in 1981.

The nondisclosure agreement she signed was concerning a past legal battle over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s will, Robert's filing stated. (The Trump patriarch died in 1999.)

A state Supreme Court judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Robert, granting a temporary restraining order until a July 10 hearing and a determination on Robert's motion for a preliminary injunction, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The judge ordered Mary and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, to make their cases against Robert in July. Too Much and Never Enough was scheduled for release on July 28.

In dueling statements on Tuesday, Mary and Simon & Schuster likened the judge's decision to censorship and said they would appeal it — while Robert's attorney celebrated the ruling.

"The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," said Theodore Boutrous Jr., Mary's attorney. "We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day."

A spokesman for Simon & Schuster echoed that: "We are disappointed that the court has granted this temporary restraining order. We plan to immediately appeal this decision to the appellate division and look forward to prevailing in this case based on well-established precedents regarding prior restraint."

But an attorney for Robert — who told The New York Times earlier this month that Mary's book was "a disgrace" — said he was "very pleased" by the temporary block.

Image zoom From left: Robert Trump and Mary Trump Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Mary Trump/Twitter

Image zoom President Donald Trump Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty

"The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible," attorney Charles Harder said. "We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

Mary, a 55-year-old clinical psychologist living on Long Island, had been set to share revealing details of her years in the Trump family, according to Simon & Schuster.

She has largely avoided the spotlight following the battle over her grandfather’s will 20 years ago, which saw her and her brother swap sharp words with their aunts and uncles over the estate.

Her publisher advertised Too Much and Never Enough as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him" that describes "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse."

"She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald," her publisher said.