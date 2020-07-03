Donald Trump's Niece Speaks Out in Affidavit as She Fights Tell-All Book Restraining Order

Too Much and Never Enough is currently set to be released on July 28

Mary Trump is continuing to fight to publish her upcoming tell-all about her uncle, President Donald Trump.

After news of Mary’s memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, was first leaked in June, the president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, sued Mary and publisher Simon & Schuster seeking to block the book, citing a confidentiality agreement Mary signed in 2001 in connection with a decades-old fight over family patriarch Fred Trump Sr.'s estate.

Although a judge recently agreed to lift the temporary restraining order against Simon & Schuster, the order remains imposed on Mary, pending a July 10 hearing. The book is set to be released on July 28.

In an affidavit submitted on Thursday night and obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Mary wrote that she “never believed” the confidentiality agreement she signed “could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life.”

"I never believed that the Settlement Agreement resolving discrete financial disputes could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book discussing anything contained in the Book, including the conduct and character of my uncle, the sitting President of the United States, during his campaign for re-election,” she wrote. “Moreover, my uncle, the President, has spoken out about our family and the will dispute on numerous occasions."

Robert Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mary and her lawyers have also claimed that the agreement should not hold up as it was based on fraudulent information.

"The New York Times's detailed analysis and investigation revealed for the first time that the valuations on which I had relied in entering into the Settlement Agreement, and which were used to determine my compensation under the Agreement, were fraudulent," Mary said in the affidavit. "I relied on the false valuations provided to me by my uncles and aunt, and would never have entered into the Agreement had I known the true value of the assets involved."

Her lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, also told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday: "The settlement agreement that includes the nondisclosure agreement was the product of fraud, therefore it's void, it can't be enforced. It's one of the many reasons it's just not worth the paper it's printed on at this point."

A description of the July 28 book shared by the publisher describes Mary's book as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him."

The publisher notes that Mary is a "trained clinical psychologist" who is "the only Trump willing to tell the truth."

"She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald’s place in the family spotlight and [first wife] Ivana’s penchant for regifting to her grandmother’s frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s," according to the book's description.

In Judge Alan D. Scheinkman’s ruling on Wednesday, it was agreed that the book's publisher was not bound to the same confidentiality agreement signed by Mary, which Robert has argued should prevent publication of the book.

Scheinkman's decision also noted that due to the office President Trump currently holds, his family may not be entitled to the same amount of privacy they once were, when he was just a successful real estate developer -- although he made it clear that he was not suggesting any final decision.

A spokesman for Simon & Schuster previously said in a statement that Mary's book is "a work of great interest and importance to the national discourse that fully deserves to be published for the benefit of the American public."

"As all know, there are well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions, and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied," the spokesman said.

Image zoom Front cover of Mary Trump's soon-to-be-released tell-all, "Too Much and Never Enough" Simon & Schuster

In a previous statement to The New York Times, Robert called Mary's book a "disgrace."