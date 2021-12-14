Mary Trump Says Cousin Donald Trump Jr. Texted President's Top Aide Instead of Dad Because of 'Cowardice'

"Donnie knew the message he was sending was a message his father did not want to hear," the former president's niece said of Donald Jr.'s urgent texts to Mark Meadows begging him to ask Trump to end violence on Jan. 6

The news that Donald Trump Jr. sent texts on Jan. 6, begging Mark Meadows to urge the president to respond to violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol, raises a question — why didn't Don Jr. text his dad himself?

Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump shared her theory Monday night: Don Jr. was afraid.

"Why was your cousin Don Jr. texting Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 instead of calling his dad?" Lawrence O'Donnell asked Ms. Trump on his MSNBC show Last Word.

"I wish that the answer you had given was the right one — caller ID," she said with a smile. "But in this particular instance, it's simply cowardice because Donnie knew the message he was sending was a message his father did not want to hear."

In recommending that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, investigators read text messages the former White House chief of staff received from several Trump allies, including Fox News hosts and the president's son, Don Jr.

"He's got to condemn this s--- ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough," one text said.

"We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand," read another, according to Rep. Mary Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee.

Although there is no indication whether Don Jr. also reached out to his father or not, it's clear that the president's son believed Meadows was someone who could persuade the commander in chief to act.

"The question I have is how much was Mark Meadows pushing hard to get the truth to Donald, and my guess is not very hard at all," Mary Trump, 56, told O'Donnell.

The committee made its case for charging Meadows, 62, in a 51-page document released Sunday, in connection with his decision to end cooperation — including failing to show up for a deposition — with the House committee after he initially provided reams of documents related to the attack and planning events that preceded it.

"Mr. Meadows was one of a relatively small group of people who witnessed the events of January 6 in the White House and with then-President Trump," the lawmakers said in their report. "Mr. Meadows was with or in the vicinity of then-President Trump on January 6 as he learned about the attack on the U.S. Capitol and decided whether to issue a statement that could stop the rioters."

O'Donnell raised the point with Mary Trump that everyone who was sending urgent texts to Meadows during the attack — including Republican members of Congress and Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity — "all believed that it was within Donald Trump's power to stop the attack on the Capitol just by getting out there and saying something to the country, as Donald Jr. suggested, from the Oval Office."

Mary Trump agreed and said his allies knew the president could quell the violence.