After Trump's COVID Diagnosis, Eric & Ivanka Support Him While Niece Says 'I Reserve My Sympathy'

"I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored," Mary Trump tweeted

Following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, two of his children publicly supported him while his niece Mary said her sympathy lies with others who have been stricken during the pandemic.

In a tweet sent out on Friday, Mary Trump wrote: "I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored."

"Wear a f------ mask. #VOTE" she wrote.

On Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was heading to Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution."

The update on his condition comes less than 24 hours after he first announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," McEnany's statement read. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Other members of Trump's family have responded to the news with well wishes for he and his wife's recovery.

In a Friday morning tweet, Ivanka Trump wrote that she was "praying for the swift recovery" of the couple, adding that her father would "continue to fight for the people of this great country."

According to the White House, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have tested negative for the virus. The president and first lady's youngest son, 14-year-old Barron Trump, has also reportedly tested negative and is taking precautions.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, Eric Trump wrote, "@RealDonaldTrump is a true warrior. He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day. I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure."

Since Trump himself will be in isolation for a period of time following his diagnosis, it's unclear if his children will continue making campaign appearances on his behalf. As recently as Thursday — one day before his father's diagnosis was made public — Eric Trump was in Wisconsin, stumping for his father at an event in Rothschild.

In response to the speech, which was delivered in front of a large crowd, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released a statement saying the Trump campaign was exacerbating the virus with its in-person events.