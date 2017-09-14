'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Jailed After Offering $5,000 for Hillary Clinton's Hair

Martin Shkreli, the biotech entrepreneur who increased a life-saving drug’s price by 5,000 percent, was sent to jail Wednesday after his bail was revoked for provocative online antics.

The Associated Press reported Shkreli, 34, was taken into custody immediately after a judge heard about his online presence, in which he offered to pay anyone a $5,000 bounty for securing a follicle of Hillary Clinton‘s hair while she is on her book tour.

His defense attorney argues it was simply a tasteless joke and not worthy of jail time.

“Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm,” wrote the lawyer, Ben Brafman, according to the AP. “There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments — albeit offensive ones — that are intended as political satire or strained humor.

Shkreli faces up to 20 years in prison for securities fraud. He apologized in writing in court, while his attorneys asked the judge to give him another chance, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto revoked his bond anyway, according to the Post, saying, “The fact that he continues to remain unaware of the inappropriateness of his actions or words demonstrates to me that he may be creating ongoing risk to the community. ”

Shkreli will stay in a maximum-security prison until his sentencing hearing in January, the Post reports.

He is facing eight counts of securities and wire fraud for allegedly misleading investors and illegally using funds from a biotech company he once ran, the New York Times reports.

Although Shkreli is facing fraud charges, he is most known for increasing a life-saving drug’s price by 5,000 percent in 2015. After drawing criticism for the increase, a series of social media posts and headline-making moves — including buying the only known copy of a mystery Wu-Tang Clan album — kept the controversial entrepreneur in the public eye.