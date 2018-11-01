Marla Maples' Throwback Halloween Snap of Tiffany Trump Shows Her Very Different Upbringing

Tiffany Trump didn’t grow up surrounded by all the trappings of her father’s wealth.

That much is evident in a sweet throwback snap her mom, Marla Maples, shared of Tiffany celebrating Halloween when she was a little girl.

In the image, President Donald Trump‘s younger daughter, Tiffany, now 25, sits on top of a countertop in a modest kitchen that strikes a stark contrast to the gold-encrusted Manhattan penthouse her father then called home.

Tiffany is wearing a shiny pink dress and bonnet as her Halloween costume and sitting next to a hand-painted pumpkin.

“I can’t help it 😊 missing my daughter and found this while seeking #Halloween🎃 photos to share,” Maples, 55, wrote alongside the snapshot. “God blessed me with the most precious daughter who has brought so much joy to so many lives…eternally grateful🙏🏼🎃✨”

As Donald Trump’s only daughter with Maples, his second wife, Tiffany grew up with her mother in California — instead of in New York City, where her father and half-siblings Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric lived.

“Growing up in California, [my mom and I] were always together,” Tiffany told PEOPLE in 2016, adding that her mother was very hands-on, “driving me to school, carpooling, singing songs, [and] dancing around.”

“She moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name or growing up very young with all that pressure,” Tiffany added. “So, she wanted me to have a chance to have a normal childhood. As normal as possible. I think that she did well in that.”

Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump Steve Sands/WireImage

Another aspect of a normal childhood that Tiffany enjoyed?

Flying coach, and enjoying some McDonald’s french fries, although those were only shared with dad Donald, she explained — Maples is a health nut.

Unlike the rest of her siblings, a source previously told PEOPLE that Tiffany’s financial future is in no way guaranteed.

“She says she is not guaranteed anything, which is one of the reasons Tiffany and Marla have been so respectful of her dad and tiptoed around so much,” a source who knows Tiffany shared.

Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump

Another source added that Tiffany does not receive much financial assistance from her father.

“Donald paid for her college and gave her an apartment, but she did not get any allowance,” said the source. “She did ask her sister to talk to him about changing that though. Ironically enough they’re very close now.”

Growing up in Calabasas, California, after her parents split in 1996 and officially divorced in 1999, Tiffany “never lived the life of a rich person,” added the source.

“People assumed she was rich because of who her father was, but she always lived a very modest lifestyle. School was always covered but that was pretty much it,” said the insider.

(President Trump has previously insisted he was “very generous” with Marla and Tiffany.)