Marla Maples rose to fame as the woman who broke up Donald and Ivana Trump's marriage — something Ivana struggled to forgive her for decades later

In Ivana Trump's Final Years, Marla Maples Felt 'Sad' About Their Animosity: 'I Wish Her Nothing but Love'

Former President Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview that she felt "sad" about the animosity between her and Donald's first wife, Ivana.

During the interview, PEOPLE asked Maples how she felt about Ivana saying she doesn't forgive her having an affair with Donald.

"It makes me sad because I wish her nothing but love and I've never had any intention of hurting her. I love her kids I'm still close to. I love and adore them," Maples said.

"So, it was sad to hear that. I wish her absolutely the best," she added. "I really do, and I hope that if she's holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me and just love her life."

Ivana died on Thursday at the age of 73. She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992. The couple shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Trump was married to Maples from 1993 to 1999 and share a daughter, Tiffany.

Maples told PEOPLE that it was important to her that Tiffany had a great relationship with her half siblings.

"I never let her ever think of them as her half sister or half brother. This is your family," she said. "They're all so busy, but it was really important with me: every birthday, every occasion, always say hi even if we're in California and they're here [New York]. Always connect. I do that myself with them. I'll always love them."

