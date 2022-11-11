Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner

"You'll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day," Marla Maples wrote on Instagram with a slideshow of photos from Tiffany Trump's life

By
Published on November 11, 2022 10:13 PM
tiffany trump rehearsal dinner
Photo: Denis Leon & Co.

Tiffany Trump's whole family came together for her wedding weekend.

The bride-to-be, 29, was joined by both her mother Marla Maples and father, former President Donald Trump, for her rehearsal dinner on Friday as she prepared to tie the knot with fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday.

The parents of the bride, who were married from 1993 to 1999, posed for a photo with Donald's wife Melania Trump. Also in attendance was the bride's sister Ivanka Trump.

tiffany trump rehearsal dinner
Denis Leon & Co.

Maples, 59, gave a glimpse of her wedding prep with a photo on her Instagram Story featuring an open bible that she labeled "I Corinthians" and a pink notebook over which she wrote "letters to Tiffany."

"The day before the wedding and starting like this," she wrote.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Denis Leon & Co.
R: Caption . PHOTO: Denis Leon & Co.

She also shared a slideshow of photos from Tiffany's life, writing in the caption: "Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know you'll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, Mom."

Tiffany and Boulos got engaged in January 2021, at the end of her father's term as president, announcing the news on social media the day before he left office.

tiffany trump wedding weekend
marla maples/instgram

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote at the time, along with a photo of her and her fiancé smiling together near the Rose Garden.

Boulos, who is French and Lebanese and the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria, proposed in White House Rose Garden with a massive diamond, a source told PEOPLE last July.

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in December 2017 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

Tiffany lives in Miami with her mother Maples not far from her father's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

RELATED VIDEO: In Ivana Trump's Final Years, Marla Maples Felt 'Sad' About Their Animosity: 'I Wish Her Nothing but Love'

Growing up in Calabasas, California, with her mother, a source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE in 2018, "Tiffany didn't get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She doesn't really talk about her dad a lot. She's always been somewhat independent of the whole family."

The wedding comes amid reports that Donald, 76, will announce a second presidential run for 2024 after the recent midterm elections.

