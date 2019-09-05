Marla Maples Says She's 'So Proud' of Tiffany Trump After Donald Had to Defend Their Relationship

Marla Maples is showing her support for Tiffany Trump in the wake of Donald Trump‘s personal assistant scandal.

On Wednesday, Maples, who is the second wife of Donald, shared two photos with her daughter in honor of Tiffany’s last first day of school at Georgetown University, where she is finishing her law degree.

The first image was taken on Tuesday before Tiffany, 25, headed off to class, while the second photo was snapped back in Sept. 1999, on Tiffany’s first day of kindergarten.

Along with the side-by-side photos, Maples, 55, wrote a message to her daughter, praising her for the hard work and commitment she has put into her studies.

Image zoom Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump Marla Maples Instagram

Image zoom Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump Marla Maples Instagram

RELATED: Tiffany Trump Returns to Law School After Dad’s Assistant Is Forced Out for Talking About Her to Reporters

“Yesterday… Tiffany’s last first day of school and be still my heart and swipe ▶️ for Sept 1999 First day of Kindergarten,” Maples wrote. “I love you my girl and so proud of your commitment to your education and I thank God for the deep wisdom you possess beyond…”

“I just wish I could still drive you to school 😁 like all those beautiful years in Cali, saying prayers together on the way,” she added. “#curtisschool #georgetownlaw #momanddaughter #mmmoments #enjoythemoments #timeflies #ButLoveIsEternal”

Tiffany also celebrated the occasion on Tuesday by sharing a snap of herself on campus.

“Last first day of school,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, with a checkmark and customary Georgetown hashtags.

Image zoom Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump/Instagram

RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Forgave’ Personal Assistant Who Reportedly Shared Info About His Kids, Including Tiffany and Ivanka

Tiffany and her mother’s posts come in the wake of a White House scandal about what Donald really thinks about his kids, what he has been telling staffers and how indiscreet they are in discussing that with the press.

Madeleine Westerhout, an Oval Office gatekeeper since Donald took office in 2017, was reportedly forced out of her job last Thursday after she had spoken indelicately about the Trump family at an off-the-record dinner with the press last month.

Specifically, according to sources cited by The New York Times and Politico, Westerhout spoke candidly about Tiffany’s weight and how she looked — claiming Donald, 73, believes she is overweight and does not want to be photographed with her. (He later told reporters this was not true.)

Westerhout, according to Politico, also told reporters that she felt she had a better relationship with Donald than either Tiffany or Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a senior aide.

After word reached the president of what she had reportedly said, he came to agree that Westerhout must resign, which she did Thursday, according to the Times.

Image zoom Madeleine Westerhout TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

RELATED: Tiffany Trump Celebrates Boyfriend’s Birthday as Dad Donald’s Assistant Forced Out of Job

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Donald declined to describe it as a firing — “I think it was automatic” — and said that Westerhout “mentioned a couple of things about my children,” but he did not elaborate.

(The White House did not comment to PEOPLE on the record; Westerhout did not return a request for comment but declined to speak with Politico.)

“I really think she had a bad night. I think it was unfortunate. She said she was drinking, and the whole thing was very unfortunate,” the president told reporters.

“She’s a very good person,” he said of Westerhout, with whom he said he had just spoken.

“Still,” he said, “you don’t say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people.”

Asked if Westerhout’s reported comments about Tiffany were true, the president said, “Oh, no. No. Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany.”

He said Friday he was going to speak with her by phone soon: “I’m going to say it’s just absolutely false. She is a wonderful person. She studies so hard. She’s a great student.”

Tiffany was raised by Maples after her mom and the president split in the ’90s.

Image zoom From left: Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Noam Galai/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images; Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Forgave’ Personal Assistant Who Reportedly Shared Info About His Kids, Including Tiffany and Ivanka

Tiffany and her dad have a strained past, PEOPLE previously reported.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to her told PEOPLE in April 2018. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

On Saturday, without further explanation, Tiffany posted some motivational quotes to Instagram.

The lines read: “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For i differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as i see myself. Because i have chosen to dwell in a place you cant see.”