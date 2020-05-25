"The choice is not love or fear," one user wrote back to her

Marla Maples Says She Chooses 'Love' Not 'Fear' in Mask Photo on Flight to See Daughter Tiffany

Marla Maples said in an Instagram post Sunday she was "grateful" to again be with family — and to be flying — after socially distancing in New York City during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and she suggested the isolation had been weighing on her.

In a selfie she shared, the Righteous Gemstones actress and second ex-wife of President Donald Trump was seen in an airline seat wearing a mask.

"I choose love... I do not choose fear... I will walk (and fly 😊 🛫) in trust, faith, peace and knowing," she wrote. "If God is for us who can be against us... no one 🙌." (Maples' Instagram mostly focuses on such messages of serenity, meditation, positivity and inner peace.)

“I’m not in the White House. I have friends on both sides. I will just walk in the middle,” Maples, 56, told The New York Times last year. “I’ll do everything I can to remind people that any type of anger or judgment can truly have such a negative impact on ourselves, and absolutely on our environment.”

In her Sunday post, she wrote, "Grateful to be joining family on this beautiful day" with the hashtags #InLoveWeTrust #flyingagain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that flying — as with other forms of travel — poses the risk of either contracting or unknowingly spreading the novel coronavirus, given how it spreads via respiratory droplets.

The CDC recommends that travelers should wash their hands often, try to keep the recommended six-foot social distance from other people and wear face coverings, among other precautions.

"Air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces," the CDC states on its website. "Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and you may have to sit near others (within 6 feet), sometimes for hours. This may increase your risk for exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19."

While Maples was pictured wearing a mask, her caption's language — "love" over "fear" — echoed that of some anti-stay-at-home protestors and she drew criticism in the comments.

"The choice is not love or fear," one user wrote.

Commented another: "God has nothing to do with science."

More pointedly, wrote a third, "So God killed a 100,000 believers but not you?" (As of Monday, the coronavirus had killed more than 98,000 people in the U.S., according to a Times tracker.)

Maples did not specify where she was traveling, but in an update on her Instagram Story she posted a photo of daughter Tiffany Trump's cat Petals with the caption "one of my fav traveling partners" and she tagged both Tiffany and Tiffany's boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany, 26, just finished law school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. — earning praise from her siblings, mom and the president.