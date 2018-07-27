Mark Ruffalo and Common Release Emotional New Video to Aide Families Still Separated at Border

Mark Ruffalo and Common released a heart-wrenching video on Friday featuring families still separated at the border — depicting a visual tale of reported deception, despair, anger and extraordinary love.

“We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis here on U.S. soil,” says Ruffalo, looking directly into the camera at the start of the video released by the advocacy campaign We Stand United. “The Trump administration has failed to comply with the court order to reunify all the families that have been separated on the U.S. border.”

Ruffalo is referring to the fact that the Trump administration failed to meet Thursday’s court-ordered deadline to reunite more than 2,000 families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border due to President Donald Trump’s since-reversed “zero tolerance” immigration policy. As of the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, more than 700 children remained separated from their families, according to CNN.

The rapper, actor and activist Common adds in the video, “Families are still being kept apart, and children are being kept in cages. We need to help these families.”

The tape then cuts to footage of a woman cradling her child at the Texas-Mexico border in June 2018, and Andra Day’s “Rise Up” begins playing as the voice of migrant mother is heard crying in Spanish, “I need help” and “The only thing I want is for someone to bring me my son.”

Central American asylum seekers, including a Honduran girl, 2, and her mother, are taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas John Moore/Getty Images

As the Trump administration has failed to meet the court order requiring the reunification of all separated families, Ruffalo and Common are spotlighting voices of those directly involved with the crisis at the border: Dilma, a mother crying for her eight-year-old son; a passionate advocate fighting for Dilma; volunteers packing backpacks “with love” for the mothers and the children leaving detention centers; and more.

Mark Ruffalo and Common Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Christopher Polk/Getty

Those featured in the video describe children being taken away from their parents at the border under the pretext of being given a bath or food. Some of those children have yet to be reunited with their parents.

RELATED: Some Migrant Parents Never Saw Their Children Again After Being Told They Were Getting ‘Baths’

Before Dilma is eventually reunited with her son in the video, she is shown crying and saying in Spanish, “It has been too many days, too many days. Every day it becomes more difficult, more painful. The fact that I can’t be with my son. The fact that I can’t hug him.”

The stars end the video by asking their fans to help by donating to Families Belong Together at http://www.ReunifyFamilies.org.

“We will not rest until all the separated children are out of cages and back in their parents’ arms,” Common says in the video.