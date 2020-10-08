Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, More Stars Strip Down to Explain 'Naked Ballots' in PSA

Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and Josh Gad also appear in the video, explaining the ins and outs of mail-in voting

These nude celebrities are raising awareness about "naked ballots" this election cycle.

On Wednesday, RepresentUs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency in politics and voting rights, debuted a new PSA campaign in which several stars strip down to explain why not to submit a naked ballot, aka a mail-in ballot that's not properly sealed when it's filed.

"I am completely butt-ass naked," Haddish, 40, said at the start of the clip, as the other stars also tell viewers they are "completely naked" in a montage. "I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, 'Ruffalo, put your clothes on,' " joked the Avengers actor, 52.

Read the instructions, the topless celebrities warn of voting by mail, explaining how small mistakes or oversights could get a ballot discarded. "I know that's literally the least sexy thing a completely naked person say, but ...," Gad, 39, said of all their talk about voting specifics.

They also impressed upon viewers to submit their mail-in ballots sooner rather than later. "Don't sit on them. Get those things out ASAP," said Ruffalo, as Haddish said, "I gotta get my ballot to the m-----f------ post office. Let's go!"

"Take your clothes off, and vote," said Schumer, 39, of the convenience of absentee voting, while Handler, 45, added, "Everyone's voice matters in this election."

RepresentUS co-founder and CEO Josh Silver said in a statement to The Hill that the message about naked ballots is a valuable reminder for all voters, no matter their political leanings.

"This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail," explained Silver. "We’re grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted."

While accepting an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie last month for his work in I Know This Much Is True, Ruffalo gave a powerful plea to fans urging them to vote.

"Our story is about family," he said of the HBO limited series. "It's about a man fighting for his brother, who is living with mental illness — a story so common in the United States. How are we going to deal and take care of each other? We do that with love and we do that by fighting for them. We have to come together. If you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate. One thing I've learned about my family is we are stronger together."