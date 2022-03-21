Mark Meadows Facing Investigation for His North Carolina Voter Registration

Earlier this month, The New Yorker reported that Meadows listed a mobile home in the state as the residence on his own registration

Mark Meadows is facing an investigation by North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation over his voter registration — just days after The New Yorker reported that he listed a mobile home in the state as the residence on his registration.

Meadows, 62, served as Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker reported that 62-year-old Meadows and his wife, Debra, registered to vote at a three-bedroom, 14-by-62 ft. mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, six weeks prior to the 2020 election, which saw Trump face off against now-President Joe Biden.

According to the magazine, however, the couple did not own the home and were, at the time, living in Virginia while Meadows worked at the White House.

As The New Yorker notes, it's unclear whether Meadows — who served as Trump's chief of staff from March 2020 until Trump left office in January 2021 — ever spent much time in the North Carolina house at all.

Various news outlets have reported that, per records, Meadows voted absentee in the election while his wife voted early and in person.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Justice Department told PEOPLE that local district attorney Ashley Welch had referred the matter to the department's Special Prosecutions Section, and it had agreed to the request.

"We have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we'll review their findings," the spokesperson said.

North Carolina law stipulates that it is a felony to file a false voter registration. An attorney for Meadows has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meadows — who helped spread the former president's baseless fears of voter fraud in the most recent presidential election and was last year held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify to investigators looking in to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — has a history of questioning others' voting records.

In an August 2020 CNN interview surfaced by the New York Times, he suggested voter rolls were inaccurate due to "people just moving around" and questioned the accuracy of mail-in and absentee ballots.