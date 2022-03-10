Ex-Trump Aide Mark Meadows Faces Scrutiny Over Voter Registration After Report on North Carolina Home

The New Yorker reports that Meadows never owned the home where he was registered to vote in the 2020 election

Donald Trump's former chief of staff — who helped spread the former president's baseless fears of voter fraud in the most recent presidential election — is now facing questions after The New Yorker reported this week that he listed a mobile home in rural North Carolina as the residence on his own voter registration.

According to The New Yorker, 62-year-old Mark Meadows and his wife, Debra, registered to vote at a three-bedroom, 14-by-62 ft. mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, six weeks prior to the 2020 election, which saw Trump face off against now-President Joe Biden.

According to the magazine, however, the couple did not own the home and were, at the time, living in Virginia while Meadows worked at the White House.

Various news outlets have reported that, per records, Meadows voted absentee in the election while his wife voted early and in person.

As The New Yorker notes, it's unclear whether Meadows — who served as Trump's chief of staff from March 2020 until Trump left office in January 2021 — ever spent much time in the North Carolina house at all.

The magazine quotes the home's current owner as saying the Meadows family stayed there in the fall of 2020, during a visit for a Trump rally, but that it was "really weird" for Meadows to use the address as if it were his residence.

The New Yorker also quoted a family friend who lives nearby the mobile home, who confirmed Meadows' wife and his two children had stayed at the home and claimed that Debra had "legitimately voted in the legitimate election."

When — or if — Meadows himself ever stayed at the home remains unclear.

An attorney for Meadows did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

North Carolina law stipulates that it is a felony to file a false voter registration but, as The New York Times reports, only a registered voter from the same county can file a challenge to someone's voter registration.

Meadows has a history of questioning others' voting records.

The New York Times pointed to an August 2020 CNN interview in which he said voter rolls were inaccurate due to "people just moving around" and questioned the accuracy of mail-in and absentee ballots.

Meadows changed his voter registration a year after the 2020 election, registering to vote in Virginia ahead of the gubernatorial election there, the Virginian Pilot reports. (The Times reports that Meadows is currently registered to vote both in North Carolina and Virginia.)

In December, Meadows (also a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives) was held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify to investigators looking in to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The vote came after Meadows declined to appear for a deposition regarding the violent pro-Trump attack on the Capitol last year.

During a briefing where the recommendation to hold Meadows in contempt was announced, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming read aloud a text conversation in which, she said, Donald Trump Jr. begged Meadows to encourage then-President Trump to take stronger action against the rioters.

"He's got to condemn this s--- ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough," a text sent by Don Jr. to Meadows read, according to Cheney.

Meadows responded, "I'm pushing it hard. I agree," Cheney said.