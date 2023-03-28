Mark Hamill Lends His Voice to Ukrainian Air Defense App: 'Don't Be Careless'

Mark Hamill is lending his voice in support of Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing war in the country, the Star Wars legend, 71, can be heard on a Ukrainian air defense app urging people to take cover when Russia is attacking.

"Attention. Air raid alert," Hamill says on the downloadable app — called Air Alert — according to HuffPost UK. "Proceed to the nearest shelter."

When air raid sirens start, the app also warns when Russian missiles, bombs and drones may be incoming. "Don't be careless. Your overconfidence is your weakness," Hamill says, according to LBC.

Hamill, who is voicing the English-language version of the air-raid app, also tells users when "the air alert is over." He adds at the end of his address, according to LBC, "May the Force be with you."

The Air Alert app. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Opening up about his decision to lend his voice to the app, Hamill told the Associated Press he admired how Ukraine has "shown such resilience… under such terrible circumstances".

He also said the country's battle against Russia, which started in February 2022, reminds him of the Star Wars saga.

"A fairy tale about good versus evil is resonant with what's going on in Ukraine," he told AP. "The Ukrainian people rallying to the cause and responding so heroically… It's impossible not to be inspired by how they've weathered this storm."

Olena Yeremina, a 38-year-old business manager in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, said Hamill's "May the Force be with you" sign-off inspires her to keep going. "It's a very cool phrase for this situation," she said, according to the AP. "I wouldn't say that I feel like a Ukrainian Jedi, but sometimes this phrase reminds me to straighten my shoulders and keep working."

Hamill is also raising funds to buy reconnaissance drones for Ukraine. The star has signed 10 Star Wars posters created by original artists that are being raffled off as part of United24's 'Army of Drones' project, according to Yahoo Finance. United24 was launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year to collect charitable donations for Ukraine.

Hamill told Yahoo the drones are "the eyes in the sky — they monitor the border, they protect the people, they can transmit video in real time, and they've been proven to be highly effective."

During the first year of the invasion, air raid alarm sirens sounded more than 19,000 times across the country, according to Ajax Systems — the Ukrainian security systems manufacturer that co-developed the app — and their chief marketing officer Valentine Hrytsenko, per HuffPost UK.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.