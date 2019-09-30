Mark Hamill Slams Ivanka Trump as a 'Fraud' After She Shares Star Wars-Themed Family Photo

Image zoom Mark Hamill, Ivanka Trump John Shearer/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

Mark Hamill had a viral comment for Ivanka Trump after the senior White House aide invoked his famous Star Wars film franchise in a family photo.

In an image shared to Twitter on Sunday, Trump, 37, stood beside husband Jared Kushner, 38, in evening wear as their three children — Arabella Rose, 8, Joseph Frederick, 5, and Theodore James, 3 — posed beside them.

One of Trump’s sons was dressed as a Stormtrooper, a fictional soldier from the fantasy films, in front of Trump and Kushner, who is also a senior presidential aide.

“The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️,” she captioned the photo.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the iconic movies, was not amused, and soon issued Trump a correction of sorts in a tweet of his own.

“You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself,” he wrote.

The 68-year-old actor’s dig drew mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some commending his play on words as a “Jedi Master Class on Shade,” and others taking issue with his comment, as it appeared to target a child.

Hamill later clarified that he was not targeting Trump’s child after a user zoomed in on the Stormtrooper costume and wrote, “Forget the parents… this kid rocks.”

“Agreed,” Hamill wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, one user wrote, “Way to attack a child.”

Another added, “God—-, Mr. Hamill. A kid in a Star Wars costume isn’t political. People are allowed to like Star Wars. Nice. Picking on a kid. High class.”

Still, others explained Hamill’s words not as an attack on Trump’s son, but on the first daughter herself.

“Offended Trumpsters are trying to make this an attack on a child but nope. It wasn’t a tweet about a kid and his costume, it was a response to Ivanka’s comment. Big difference, important distinction. #TheFraudIsStrong,” one user wrote.

Actor Tim Matheson seemed to agree, writing, “Conspicuous lack of art or anything interesting on the walls. Sort of like their deeply held beliefs: empty.”

The actor has long been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his administration, and frequently voices his disapproval on Twitter.

He’s even mentioned Star Wars in his criticism before, telling a Washington Post podcast last year that the commander-in-chief was worse than the Star Wars universe’s greatest villain.

“Listen, I really get upset then when people compare him or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader because Darth Vader repented,” he said. “He saw the error of his ways. I don’t see either one of them doing that.”